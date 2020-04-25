Midwest Electric director earns national certificate

ST. MARYS – Midwest Electric Director Kathy Brake recently earned the Board Leadership Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

The Board Leadership Certificate recognizes individuals who continue their professional development after becoming a credentialed cooperative director. To achieve certification, directors attend courses on the electric industry, director duties and liabilities, board operations and process, strategic planning, and financial decision making.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.