AT&T, nonprofits deliver meals, Girl Scout cookies for first responders

COLUMBUS – AT&T Ohio joined several nonprofits for a First Responder Appreciation Day that resulted in meals from local restaurants and Girl Scout cookies being dropped off for law enforcement, firefighters and emergency personnel around the state, including Sidney.

Led by its FirstNet team, AT&T coordinated Monday’s efforts, which included the Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and the Buckeye Hills Regional Council. Built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the federal government, FirstNet is the nation’s only dedicated communications platform built for public safety, health care workers and those who support them during their routine operations and during disasters, including pandemics and public health emergencies.

Together, AT&T and the nonprofits purchased and delivered more than 300 meals or coffee and doughnuts from local restaurants and 300 boxes of Girl Scout cookies to fire stations, sheriff’s offices, police departments and emergency management agencies. The food was provided while following current Ohio guidelines regarding social distancing; there was no physical interaction, and masks were utilized.

“Our first responders are not immune to the uncertainty, anxiety and worry we’re all feeling due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Adam Grzybicki, president, AT&T Ohio and Great Lakes States. “These food deliveries are one small way we can try to keep those feelings at bay. And we’re so glad that we’re not only trying to make a positive impact on those on the frontlines who are battling this virus, we’re also helping local businesses, as well.”

In addition to the food drop-offs, AT&T also said it is providing a limited number of free care packages for first responders at specific AT&T retail stores that remain open as essential businesses. The care packages include items such as hand sanitizers, portable power banks and snacks. First responders can obtain these on a first come, first served basis at 1555 Olentangy River Road, Columbus; 1351 River Valley Blvd., Lancaster; and 2427 Miamisburg Centerville Road (Shoppes at 725), Dayton.

“Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is proud to partner with AT&T to personally thank our first responders for the amazing work they are doing while away from their families during this very difficult time,” said Napoleon Bell, president, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers.

First responders Brookville, Cincinnati (and numerous suburbs), Dayton, Elyria, Farmersville, Greenville, Huber Heights, Jefferson Township, Lima, Maumee, Moraine, New Lebanon, Oak Harbor, Oakwood, Piqua, Riverside, Sandusky, Sidney, Sylvania, Tipp City, Toledo, Vandalia, Wapakoneta, Washington Court House, Waynesville and West Carrollton received Girl Scout Cookies.

And in Caldwell, Columbus, Logan, Pomeroy and Reynoldsburg meals or coffee and doughnuts were delivered by AT&T.