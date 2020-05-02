New law offices open in Sidney, Troy

SIDNEY – Durnell-Maier Law LLC recently opened offices in Sidney and Troy.

The firm was founded by Elizabeth Durnell-Maier and is dedicated to advising clients on a wide range of elder law matters. This includes assisting seniors and their families with avoiding probate, minimizing taxes, protecting assets from nursing homes and more.

Durnell-Maier studied at Xavier University and the Florida Coastal School of Law. She has 12 years’ experience and is a certified specialist by the National Elder Law Foundation and the Ohio State Bar Association in Elder Law. Durnell-Maier also is licensed to practice before the United States Court of Appeals for Veteran’s Claims in addition to receiving accreditation from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“When you ask most attorneys why they became lawyers, they will say because they want to help people,” Durnell-Maier said. “As a certified elder care law attorney, I actually get to help people.

“The uncertainties of modern life make estate planning all the more important. Setting up a proper estate plan will ensure your wishes are known for the medical care you wish to receive, will outline how you wish to dispose of your property and allows you to choose someone you trust to act on your behalf if and when you’re unable to manage your own legal affairs and health care decision making. Doing this when you’re not under pressure to make life-altering decisions will be one of the best things you can do for your spouse, for your children… and for yourself.”

She has assisted hundreds of individuals in a nursing home crisis situation. Services offered by the firm include wills, trusts, estate planning, Medicaid planning, VA aid and attendance, probate, special needs trusts and farm trusts.

The offices are located at 804 W. Russell Road, Sidney, and at 45 Robinhood Lane, Troy. Sidney hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Troy is by appointment only.

The firm can be contacted by phone 937-507-9004 or on its website, www.durnellmaierlaw.com.

Initial consultations are at no charge and can be done in person in the firm’s offices, by phone or by Zoom meetings.

Durnell-Maier is a member of the Ohio National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys chapter, the Ohio State Bar Association, the Shelby County Bar Association, the Sidney Kiwanis Club and sits on the New Choices Board of Directors where she is the president. She also is a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport where she serves as a lector. Durnell-Maier and her husband, Wes, live in Hardin.