New Bremen attorney relocates office

NEW BREMEN – Attorney Jason E. This announced the relocation of his office to 314 E. Plum St. in New Bremen.

The office is located across from the current New Bremen Elementary School. The office phone number is the same as it previously was, 419-629-8108.

This has practiced law in New Bremen since 1992. He is in general practice but especially enjoys estate planning, taxation, business, commercial and real estate law.

This is active as village solicitor for both New Bremen and New Knoxville, and has been a volunteer for the New Bremen Emergency Squad for more than 20 years.