Osgood State Bank awards 2020 scholarship

FORT LORAMIE – Osgood State Bank awarded a $1,200 college scholarship to Nora Beresik, a senior at Fort Loramie High School.

Beresik plans to attend Wright State University in pursuit of a nursing degree that will allow her to continue with her passion of serving others.

Inspired by Saint Mother Teresa, Beresik hopes to spread joy through small acts of kindness with sincerity, making a difference in the lives she encounters daily. From listening to stories of her elder neighbors as a child to working as a state tested nursing assistant in a nursing home as a young adult, Beresik is committed to making a difference in the lives of the people in her community. Ultimately, she hopes to follow in Mother Theresa’s footsteps and serve abroad.

Beresik’s volunteer activities span many sectors of the local population. She has served her church in Vacation Bible School and childcare, volunteered with the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad, served as a math tutor, played “Taps” for the American Legion and much more. Beresik also has 13 years of service as a Girl Scout and is a Silver Award recipient.

Beresik has been recognized as a member of the National Honor Society for three consecutive years for her academic achievements. Outside of the classroom, she was named state champion for the FFA GROWMARK essay contest and received her FFA State Degree in 2019. She played in the school band, including a performance at Walt Disney World. She participated with the Science Olympiad Team and qualified at state in 2018 and 2019.

Scholarship applicants submit essays identifying public figures from history or present day and discuss how those people have inspired them to service and civic leadership.