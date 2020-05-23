Edison State responds to workforce needs with new programs

PIQUA – Edison State Community College is working to meet the needs of the regional workforce, offering new career-ready degree options in agricultural maintenance, graphic design and web design.

Additionally, the college has developed equipment service, interactive media and paramedic one-year certificates, along with several short-term technical certificate programs that give students the skills needed to enter a new career field or advance in their current role.

“We are engaging with our educational and industry partners to help fill the employment gap through degree pathways and stackable credentials,” Tony Human, dean of professional and technical programs, said. “These partnerships are critical in helping students enter the workforce prepared and qualified to perform their jobs from day one.”

The new agricultural maintenance Associate of Applied Science degree integrates the agricultural sciences and business with training in industrial maintenance and systems integration. This blended program prepares students to install, repair, program and maintain the vast array of systems and components used across the industries of agriculture. This degree option can lead graduates to numerous various career opportunities within the agriculture field. This degree is offered at the Edison State Campus at Greenville or Eaton.

The graphic design Associate of Applied Business degree utilizes students’ abilities to design, create and edit digital content using various software. This program features a comprehensive study of all graphic design aspects, from editing graphics, creating page layouts, producing videos and developing animations to designing for the web. Students will develop a portfolio and compile it with work from courses within the program.

The web design Associate of Applied Business degree applies students’ abilities to design, create and edit content in various formats. Students will learn to design and build websites using multiple approaches from different perspectives to ensure that they understand web development. Included are the latest standards of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, as well as various graphic design concepts and techniques for the web. Students will develop a portfolio and compile it with work from their courses within the program.

An interactive media certificate serves as a gateway for students that are undecided on which interactive media degree they want to complete: graphic design, web design or web development. Students completing these core courses can get started in the program and identify which degree option interests them the most.

Four additional short-term technical certificates are now available in the area of interactive media.

Edison State will now offer a graphic design short-term technical certificate, which utilizes students’ creative abilities to design, create and edit digital content using various graphic design software, primarily for the web.

The social media management short-term technical certificate helps students to develop social media strategies to ensure a positive return on investment for an organization.

A short-term technical certificate in web design prepares students to develop, test and maintain websites from the client-side and server-side to ensure that they understand all aspects of the web development process.

The web development short-term technical certificate teaches students to develop, test and maintain websites.

The new equipment service certificate develops technicians with the skills and knowledge to service, repair and maintain various equipment and machinery. Students with interest and aptitude in troubleshooting and problem solving will find a broad range of career possibilities awaiting them. These careers build on a prepared background in basic mechanical and electrical systems, safety, customer service, written and oral communications and working in teams. Students also get substantial hands-on experiential training on real equipment and develop troubleshooting and preventative maintenance methodologies.

A basic mechanical short-term technical certificate provides education on such mechanical topics as hydraulics, pneumatics, bearings, gears, belts and pulleys, chains and sprockets, couplings, clutches and brakes are examined. Preventive maintenance, predictive maintenance, lubrication and safe rigging practices also are discussed.

Filling a regional health care need, the paramedic certificate trains and educates allied health professionals whose primary focus is to provide advanced emergency medical care for critical and emergent patients. Paramedic students will gain the complex knowledge and skills necessary to provide patient care and transportation. This certificate is offered at the Edison State Campus at Troy.

The academic programs outlined join other recently added programs offered at Edison State, such as aviation (Associate of Applied Science degree and certificate), veterinary technology (Associate of Applied Science degree) and emergency medical technician (short-term technical certificate).

For more information, visit www.edisonohio.edu/programs or call 937-778-8600.