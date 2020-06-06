Rhodes State offers free business related online classes

LIMA – Rhodes State College is offering online non-credit classes free of charge.

Classes are designed by a team of professionals from each respective field to teach the skills necessary to acquire professional level positions for many in-demand jobs. These self-paced programs offer 24 hours of instruction that can be completed within three months.

The 10 courses include:

• Creating web pages – Students will learn to create and post an HTML website in this workshop.

• Creating WordPress websites – Students will learn how to create attractive, sophisticated blogs and websites without coding. This course provides hands-on experience creating web pages, posts, images and videos.

• Fundamentals of supervision and management – This course provides skills in managing time, delegating responsibility, motivating employees, solving problems and resolving conflicts to accomplish the job more effectively.

• Individual excellence – Students will master 12 career enhancing skills including goal setting, time management, personal organization, creativity, financial matters and conflict resolution.

• Keys to effective communication – This course provides a step by step process to become a great conversationalist as you learn to communicate, build rapport and create better personal and professional relationships.

• Managing customer service – Students will learn how to best anticipate and meet customer needs through dynamite methods.

• Marketing your business on the internet – This hands-on course will provide proven methods for establishing an internet presence, building brand identity and incorporating search engine optimization, advertising, email, social media and more into your marketing plan.

• Personal finance – Learn the impact of financial choices and how to gain control of financial goals, investments, retirement using useful, realistic and easy tools that have proven results.

• Small business marketing on a shoestring – Students will discover how to use key marketing tricks to personalize their strategy with cost effective activities.

• Twelve steps to a successful job search – Students will learn how to get the job they want in any economy with these 12 steps.

“This partnership offers members of our community a great opportunity to learn a new skill or even advance to the next step in their career and all for free,” said Heather Seddelmeyer, coordinator of continuing and community education at Rhodes State.

To register, contact Heather Seddelmeyer at Seddelmeyer.H@RhodesState.edu by June 30.