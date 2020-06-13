Rhodes State assists employers to upskill workers

LIMA – With the recent announcement by Lt. Gov. Jon Husted regarding the extension of the TechCred program, Rhodes State announced the college is strategically equipped and situated to meet the upskill training and credentialing needs of employers across the region.

Employers, who submit their number of needed, credentialed employees to the state, can apply by June 30 to have those current and incoming employees trained at Rhodes State College.

The college offers certificates that qualify for the TechCred program in the following areas: manufacturing technology, internet of things and cybersecurity, information technology, robotics/automation, business technology, and construction technology. Reimbursement of up to $2,000 per employee or $30,000 per funding period is available to employers once training is completed.

Rhodes State can help employers with the following changes, announced by the lieutenant governor, to the TechCred program:

• Employers are no longer required to list employee names when applying for TechCred. Now, they will identify the number of current or prospective employees they will upskill.

• To account for possible staffing changes, employers who were awarded funding in the October 2019, January 2020 and March 2020 rounds of TechCred now may substitute employees listed in their original application.

• Employers awarded funding in October 2019 and January 2020, who had credential programs interrupted by the COVID-19 crisis, may request to extend their 18-month award eligibility timeline.

• Employees now can earn multiple credentials during each application period.

Working with the State of Ohio and industry and business in the region, Rhodes State College serves as a training partner. Employers have access to numerous short-term, technology-focused and industry-recognized credentials that qualify for funding through Ohio’s TechCred program and can lead to growth and productivity.

To learn more about the TechCred program at Rhodes State, visit RhodesState.edu/TechCred or contact Tammy Eilerman at eilerman.t@RhodesState.edu.