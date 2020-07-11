Ashcraft named vice president of information technology for Midmark

DAYTON – Midmark Corp., a leading provider of medical, dental and veterinary equipment, technology and services, announced Shawn Ashcraft was named vice president, information technology.

In this leadership position, Ashcraft will lead the strategy and execution of delivering global technology services solutions and propelling IT along its digital transformation journey.

Ashcraft comes to Midmark from Johnson & Johnson, where he most recently focused on building digital solutions for surgical robots in the position of digital surgery senior program manager and lead systems engineer. During his tenure with Johnson & Johnson, Ashcraft held multiple positions and was responsible for enterprise application delivery, medical device engineering and implementing software engineering practices such as Agile Scrum, DevOps and automated testing.

“We are excited to have Shawn join the Midmark team,” Stephanie Muir, chief technology officer for Midmark, said. “His extensive background in IT and strong focus in building and implementing digitally enabled systems will be significant in leading the future of information technology and systems. This is key to the Midmark strategy for excellence in customer solutions and experience.”

Ashcraft received his bachelor’s degree in systems analysis from Miami University and a Master of Business Administration from Xavier University.