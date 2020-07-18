Airstream announces top dealers for 2020

JACKSON CENTER – Airstream, Inc., maker of the iconic “silver bullet” fleet of Airstream travel trailers and best-in-class touring coaches, announced its top dealer rankings based on retail units sold between May 13, 2019, and June 30, 2020.

Airstream Adventures Northwest, with locations near Portland, Oregon, Seattle, Washington, Boise, Idaho, and San Francisco, California, was named the top Airstream dealer group this year. Airstream Adventures Northwest is a dedicated, Airstream-exclusive dealer group known for its exceptional sales support and customer service.

Airstream of Tampa, located in Dover, Florida, was named the top single location Airstream dealership.

“It gives me great pleasure to recognize and award this dedicated group of Airstream dealers – each are among the best in the RV industry,” said Bob Wheeler, CEO and president of Airstream. “All of these dealers have provided exceptional customer experiences and have recorded record-breaking sales, all while meeting the numerous challenges brought on by the pandemic, social unrest and soaring demand. We congratulate them all on this well-earned success.”

Below is a complete list of this year’s winners:

Top Overall Dealer Group

1. Airstream Adventures Northwest

Top Overall Dealer – United States

1. Airstream of Tampa – Tampa, Florida

Top Overall Dealer – Canada

1. Can-Am RV Centre – London, Ontario, Canada

Top International Dealer

1. Roka Werk Airstream Germany – Germany

Top Travel Trailer Dealer

1. Airstream of Tampa – Tampa, Florida

Top Travel Trailer Dealers – East

1. Airstream of Tampa – Tampa, Florida

2. Colonial Airstream – Millstone Township, New Jersey

3. Airstream of Virginia – Ashland, Virginia

4. Airstream of South Florida – Fort Myers, Florida

5. Woodland Airstream – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Top Travel Trailer Dealers – Central

1. Camper Clinic II – Buda, Texas

2. Airstream of DFW – Fort Worth, Texas

3. Windish RV Center – Lakewood, Colorado

4. Airstream of Mississippi – Gulfport, Mississippi

5. Airstream of Oklahoma – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Top Travel Trailer Dealers – West

1. Airstream Adventures Northwest – Seattle, Washington

2. Bay Area Airstream Adventures – Fairfield, California

3. Airstream Adventures Northwest – Portland, Oregon

4. Airstream of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Arizona

5. South Bay Airstream Adventures – San Martin, California

Top Touring Coach Dealer

1. Airstream of Tampa – Tampa, Florida

Top Touring Coach Dealers – East

1. Airstream of Tampa – Tampa, Florida

2. Colonial Airstream – Millstone Township, New Jersey

3. Airstream of South Florida – Fort Myers, Florida

4. Arbogast RV – Troy, Ohio

5. Airstream of Chicago – Chicago, Illinois

Top Touring Coach Dealers – West

1. Airstream of DFW – Fort Worth, Texas

2. (Tied) Airstream Orange County – Midway City, California

3. (Tied) Windish RV Center – Lakewood, Colorado

4. Bay Area Airstream Adventures – Fairfield, California

5. Airstream Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California

“I’d like to congratulate all of our top dealers on a job well-done over the course of this turbulent year,” said Justin Humphreys, vice president of sales at Airstream. “Our top dealers’ performance has been exceptional, and we understand the incredible effort it takes to earn these coveted awards. We’d like to thank each dealer team for their continued partnership and look forward to the exciting road ahead.”

For more information about Airstream and its product lineup, visit www.airstream.com.