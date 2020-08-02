Midwest Electric members donate $13,200 to 10 local causes

ST MARYS – Midwest Electric recently donated $13,200 to 10 west-central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund.

Thanks to the 88 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,155,164 to 966 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

• Auglaize County Education Center; $2,500 for exploration boxes to assist with special needs students

• New Knoxville firefighters; $2,000 to purchase six pagers

• Marimor Legacy Foundation (Allen County); $2,000 for all ability playground equipment

• Lots for Soldiers (Mercer County); $1,500 toward building a home for a veteran

• Mercer County D.A.R.E.; $1,500 for graduation party supplies

• Van Wert County Council on Aging; $1,000 for a water bottle refill station

• S.A.F.Y. (Allen County); $1,000 for youth support programs

• Auglaize County Historical Society; $800 for support videographer for virtual tours due to COVID-19

• New Bremen Blanketeers (Auglaize County); $500 for fabric and materials to make COVID-19 face masks

• Children’s Home Holiday (Auglaize County); $400 to assist with funding holiday programs

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the fund. A board of trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1-800-962-3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam and Darke counties. To learn more, visit www.midwestrec.com.