DP&L announces new options to assist customers

DAYTON – Dayton Power & Light Company, a subsidiary of The AES Corp., announced new extended payment options to assist customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We care about our customers and the Miami Valley and recognize the ongoing challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lisa Krueger, president of the AES U.S. strategic business unit. “On our website we provide information on resources available to those customers experiencing financial hardship. Customers who have fallen behind on paying their electricity bills may choose an extended payment plan that meets their needs.”

In mid-March, DP&L suspended disconnections for nonpayment as well as late-payment fees and credit card fees to provide the reliable electric service customers needed throughout the state’s stay-at-home order and beyond.

Extended payment options

Customers experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 can sign up for an extended payment plan by using self-service options either by phone through our automated system at 800-433-8500 or online at dpandl.com/onelessworry. Residential customers can select from six, nine and a new 12-month extended pay agreement while business customers can extend payments up to six months.

DP&L is contacting customers with overdue account balances by email and postcards delivered by the U.S Postal Service. Additionally, customers may receive an automated call outlining our payment options. Customers who are unable to self-serve can call a service specialist who will help them with their plan. DP&L representatives are available at 800-433-8500 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Expanded assistance options

Customers evaluating which extended payment option works best for them should first see if they qualify for other assistance programs, such as United Way of the Greater Dayton Area Help Link 2-1-1, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership or income-qualified programs.

What customers can expect as DP&L returns to standard business operations

• With the relief provided by the extended payment plans, DP&L will return to standard billing practices starting with the end of the suspension of disconnections on Sept. 1.

• For those customers with overdue account balances who have not signed up for a payment plan, disconnection notifications will begin on Aug. 17 with actual disconnections taking place Sept. 1, consistent with timing of other Ohio electric utilities. DP&L will ensure safe practices that include social distancing and wearing masks in addition to offering contactless payment options during the personal notice on the day of disconnect.

• Late fees will resume at the same time as disconnections notices on Aug. 17. DP&L will not assess late fees on accounts that are currently on pay agreements.

• DP&L will continue to waive credit cards fees for customers on pay agreements that make payments electronically by the terms of the 12-month payment plan or through November 2021.

Additional information on expanded assistance options

DP&L’s COVID-19 webpage includes a list of available resources during the pandemic, such as detailed payment and billing options, assistance options, energy efficiency programs and government programs that can benefit small businesses. Visit dpandl.com/update for updates about changes.