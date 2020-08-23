LaRose announces record new business filings again

COLUMBUS – After June 2020 new business filings broke all previous records with the most new business filings in one month, Ohioans went out (or in many instances stayed-in, at home) and started even more businesses in July.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced 18,483 new businesses filed in July – 15 percent more than the short-lived record of 16,047 from the previous month. The number of new businesses created in July is also a 65 percent increase over July 2019.

“With Ohio’s entrepreneurs finding new ways to overcome the challenges facing our economy, and doing so in record numbers, it’s up to each of us to give them the support they need to succeed,” LaRose said. “Look to your own community and find the neighbor that is taking a chance on the American dream. Tell her, ‘we’ve got your back.’ – because that’s what Ohioans do.”

Those looking to start a new business can take advantage of online filing through Ohio Business Central by visiting OhioBusinessCentral.gov.