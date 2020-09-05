Registration open for WiBN’s virtual leadership conference

DAYTON – The Better Business Bureau’s Women in Business Networking program’s upcoming annual leadership conference, ElevateHER, is scheduled for Sept. 23-25.

This virtual, interactive experience will be an opportunity to continue professional development.

Attendees can participate from home, the office or wherever they have wifi access. They can choose the sessions that are most appealing and convenient to them. Plus, there’s a bonus 30-days of learning, allowing participants to catch some sessions they may have missed.

Attendees can learn from 11 speakers, women dedicated to helping elevate women and their businesses.

Attendees can network online with more than 300 like-minded women to elevate their thinking, business and potentially career.

Attendees also can check out 18 exhibitors, handpicked especially for their dedication to elevate women with their products, processes and services.

Plus, there will be door prizes, breakout rooms and more.

This year, WiBN will announce its 2021 class of Top 25 Women on Sept. 24. Plus, a couple of new honors will be announced.

As the conference gets closer, Beyond Virtual Events, the virtual event production expert, will host virtual check-in sessions leading up to the conference so attendees know what to expect, how to get around and how to make the most of the conference. Technical support also will be available throughout the conference.

To register, visit wibnconference.org.

The cost is $79 for students, jobseekers and emerging professionals; $99 for WiBN members and BBB accredited businesses/charities; and $129 for all others.

“We know you count on the professional development and networking our annual conference delivers, so we’re committed to making this conference our best ever,” Ann Riegle Crichton, WiBN executive director, said. “We’re boldly going where no WiBN conference has gone before and we hope that motivates you to reserve your spot.”

Those interested in sponsoring or exhibiting should contact Ann Riegle Crichton at 937-610-2273 or email acrichton@dayton.bbb.org.