ALL Class of 2020 develops regional survey to assist economic development efforts

LIMA – The Allen Lima Leadership (ALL) Class of 2020 has accepted the challenge by Executive Director Matt Childers to develop a project that will add value to the greater Lima community.

During the 10-month program, teams developed project ideas and presented those projects to a panel of judges in June. The winning project is the development of a community-wide survey to gather information related to livability in the greater Lima region.

The class is working closely with the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and the Allen Economic Development Group to develop the best survey questions to offer the best data that will assist its strategic planning efforts.

The regional survey is made up of 15 questions and will take less than five minutes to complete. The survey opened Sept. 4 and will close on Sept. 11. The survey will be sent to regional businesses, employees, students and posted on various social media channels.

The data collected will be analyzed to develop targeted growth campaigns for companies that represent economic value to all people in the greater Lima region. The project coordinators are looking to receive a minimum of 1,000 responses to provide a 90 percent confidence rate of the data.

The survey also will be linked on the following websites: Lima/Allen County Chamber, Allen Economic Development Group, The Lima News and Hometown Stations as well as through the ALL Facebook page.

The ALL Class of 2020 invited the community to participate in this 15 question survey and share it with their friends and family, especially those that have moved away from Lima. The targeted audience is those born and raised in the greater Lima region, age range 18 to 35, those working in the greater Lima region and those who live and work outside of the greater Lima region.

Results will be presented at the class graduation scheduled on Sept. 24 at the Civic Center.