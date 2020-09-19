Premier Health, CompuNet announce sites for flu testing

DAYTON – For the first time this fall, the United States must contend with a flu season wrapped within a global pandemic, as noted recently by a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Premier Health is taking steps to ensure that local residents can receive their seasonal flu immunizations safely.

COVID-19 and the seasonal flu are not the same – but they do share many symptoms. While a flu shot won’t prevent COVID-19, a flu shot can help prevent this virus from becoming a big problem this year while COVID-19 remains active.

In addition, the flu vaccine can keep people from getting sick with the flu or lessen the severity if they do get ill. Also, fewer people with flu mean fewer people overwhelming hospitals, where resources are needed for patients with serious cases of COVID-19, as well as other health care issues.

Residents who begin to exhibit symptoms of flu – such as fever, chills, cough, sore throat, a runny or stuffy nose or headaches – should contact their provider. During the pandemic, anyone exhibiting flu-like symptoms can be safely tested after first obtaining a physician’s order, generally via a video visit or e-visit with their provider. If deemed appropriate by their provider, the patient can visit one of the following locations and, with the collection of a single swab, be tested for both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza:

• OnMain, 1229 S. Main St., Dayton (no appointment required): 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Certain CompuNet patient service centers (appointment required), including:

11135 Montgomery Road, Suite 200, Montgomery: Monday-Friday, 1 to 4:45 p.m.

62 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown: Monday-Friday, 1:30 to 4 p.m.

2355 Derr Road, Springfield: Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

1850 W. Main St., Troy: Monday-Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.

The following locations are available to Premier Health patients seven days per week (appointment and physician order are both required):

• Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown (drive-through location at Behavioral Health Unit canopy)

• Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy (drive-through location in the parking lot northeast of the former Dettmer Hospital site)

• Premier Health Urgent Care – Vandalia, 6700 Commerce Center Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)

• Premier Health Urgent Care – Miamisburg, 8 Prestige Plaza Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)

Results from the specimen testing are generally available within 24 hours.