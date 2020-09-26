Zink joins Premier Orthopedics

TROY – Dr. Thomas R. Zink has joined Premier Orthopedics, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Suite 116, Troy.

Zink received his medical degree from Ohio University Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, Athens. He completed a residency in orthopedic surgery at Doctor’s Hospital, Columbus, and a shoulder and elbow fellowship at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He is board certified in orthopedic surgery. He is a member of the American Osteopathic Association, American Academy of Osteopathy, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Ohio Osteopathic Association, Ohio Orthopaedic Society, and the National Guard Association of the United States. He is a captain in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Zink joins Dr. Don Delcamp; Dr. Robert Malarkey; and Andrew Toller, physician assistant; in the practice, which is accepting new patients.

Appointments can be scheduled online at PremierHealth.com/MakeAnAppointment or by calling 937-335-3561.