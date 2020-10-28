Virtual fall job and internship fair welcomes employers, job seekers

LIMA – Rhodes State College and The Ohio State University at Lima will host the first Lima Campus Virtual Fall Job and Internship Fair from Nov. 16-19. The new, virtual format is designed to connect employers to potential job candidates in an innovative fashion.

“Many companies are actively hiring right now,” said Krista Richardson, director of career development at Rhodes State. “The desired outcome of hosting our annual Lima Campus Fall Job & Internship Fair in a virtual format is to provide an opportunity for employers and job seekers to conveniently connect in a safe environment.”

Through its online College Central Network hub, Rhodes State and Ohio State Lima will be able to provide a meeting place where companies can upload their own calendars, videoconferencing links and company information in order to connect with prospective employees or interns.

In addition, job seekers and students can upload a resume and/or portfolio to share with companies about which they would like to learn more or with whom they would like to interview.

“In preparation for the virtual fair, job seekers are encouraged to register ahead of time, research participating organizations and build a resume that highlights their qualifications to apply for open positions,” said Rachel Richardson, career development manager with Ohio State Lima.

Companies will offer a wide variety of employment options for job seekers such as co-op, internship, part-time and full-time career positions. This event is specifically designed to allow job seekers the opportunity to network with professionals, discover career possibilities and establish contacts related to their desired field and to attain a job or internship.

The job and internship fair is free and open to the public. Online registration for employers and job seekers is now open for the event at http://bit.ly/falljobfair20. Job seekers must be registered in Rhodes State’s CCN database at www.collegecentral.com/rhodesstate/Community.cfm to view employers and apply for positions. The deadline for employer registration is Nov. 12.

For more information, visit the Rhodes State College Office of Career Development website at www.rhodesstate.edu/careerservices or the Ohio State Lima Office of Career Development and Engagement at Lima.OSU.edu/careerservices.