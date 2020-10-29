Wilson Health welcomes new providers

SIDNEY – Wilson Health has announced the addition of two new certified nurse practitioners to its medical group.

Kathryn “Katie” Rosenbeck, APRN-CNP is a dual-certified Pediatric Nurse Practitioner and Pediatric Mental Health Specialist with Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics. She joins the practice of Dr. Michael Magalnick, Abby Fischer, CPNP, and Lynsie O’Dell, CPNP.

Originally from Maria Stein, Ohio, Rosenbeck attended The Ohio State University (OSU) in Columbus, Ohio where she received her Master of Science in Nursing degree followed by the completion of a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Mental Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences degree with a Minor in Integrative Approach to Health and Wellness from OSU.

Prior to joining WHMG Pediatrics, Rosenbeck worked as a Pediatric Nurse Practitioner at a Federally Qualified Health Center in Lima, Ohio.

Rosenbeck in accepting patients. For more information, call Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics at 937-498-4880 or visit wilsonhealth.org/pediatrics to schedule online.

Kelly DeBrosse, APRN-CNP, recently joined Wilson Health Medical Group ObGyn and the practice of Dr. Valerie Schulte, Dr. Kristi Pedler, Dr. Rosemary McCarthy, Dr. Amanda McAleer, Lisa Pleiman, CNP, and Cindy Trent, CNP. DeBrosse is a Certified Nurse Practitioner with over 12 years of experience in comprehensive women’s health as well as hospital services in labor and delivery, postpartum care and special care nursery. Prior to joining Wilson Health, DeBrosse worked as a Board-Certified Nurse Practitioner for Ob/Gyn Ltd. in Springfield, Ohio.

DeBrosse received her Master in Science in Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati, Ohio. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio.

To schedule appointment with DeBrosse, call 937-498-5373.