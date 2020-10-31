Wilson Health welcomes new providers

SIDNEY – Wilson Health announced the addition of two certified nurse practitioners to its medical group.

Kathryn (Katie) Rosenbeck, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, is a dual-certified pediatric nurse practitioner and pediatric mental health specialist with Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics. She joined the practice of Dr. Michael Magalnick, certified pediatric nurse practitioner Abby Fischer and certified pediatric nurse practitioner Lynsie O’Dell.

Originally from Maria Stein, Rosenbeck attended The Ohio State University in Columbus where she received her Master of Science in Nursing degree followed by the completion of a Fellowship in Child and Adolescent Mental Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences degree with a minor in integrative approach to health and wellness from OSU.

Prior to joining WHMG Pediatrics, Rosenbeck worked as a pediatric nurse practitioner at a Federally Qualified Health Center in Lima.

Rosenbeck in accepting patients. For more information, call Wilson Health Medical Group Pediatrics at 937-498-4880 or visit wilsonhealth.org/pediatrics to schedule online.

Kelly DeBrosse, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse practitioner, recently joined Wilson Health Medical Group ObGyn and the practice of Dr. Valerie Schulte, Dr. Kristi Pedler, Dr. Rosemary McCarthy, Dr. Amanda McAleer, certified pediatric nurse practitioner Lisa Pleiman and certified pediatric nurse practitioner Cindy Trent.

DeBrosse is a certified nurse practitioner with more than 12 years of experience in comprehensive women’s health as well as hospital services in labor and delivery, postpartum care and special care nursery. Prior to joining Wilson Health, DeBrosse worked as a board-certified nurse practitioner for Ob/Gyn, Ltd. in Springfield.

Debrosse received her Master in Science in Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner degree from the University of Cincinnati in Cincinnati. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Wright State University in Dayton.

To schedule appointment with DeBrosse, call 937-498-5373.