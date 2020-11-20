Wilson Health welcomes new family medicine physician

SIDNEY — Dr. Allison Pepple has joined Wilson Health Medical Group and Botkins and Jackson Center Family Practices and now is seeing patients in both locations.

Pepple brings experience in the diagnosis and treatment of medical conditions for the entire family, as well as preventative care. She recently completed her medical residency at Western Reserve Health Education in Youngstown, where she served as chief resident. She received her medical degree from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus.

Born and raised in Wapakoneta, Pepple is excited to come back to the area to practice medicine.

“I look forward to seeing and treating patients in my community, which I’ve always had a special connection with,” Pepple said. “I look forward to caring for patients in the family practices of both Botkins and Jackson Center for years to come.”

In her free time, Pepple enjoys cooking, outdoor activities and giving back to her community through outreach and education. She also is fluent in Spanish.

Pepple is welcoming both adult patients and children. She is practicing at both the Wilson Health Medical Group office in Botkins, located at 111 E. Lynn St., and the Jackson Center office, located at 602 W. Pike St.

To schedule an appointment, call 937-693-1541 for the Botkins Family Practice office and 937-596-6123 for the Jackson Center Family Practice office or schedule an appointment online with by visiting www.wilsonhealth.org.