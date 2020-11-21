Karas receives Edward Jones award for exceptional achievement

SIDNEY – DiAnne L. Karas, of the financial services firm Edward Jones in Sidney, received the firm’s Edward Jones Sr. Founders Award for her exceptional achievement in building client relationships.

Karas was one of 2,169 financial advisers to receive the Edward Jones Sr. Founders Achievement Award.

The award is named after Edward Jones Sr., who founded the firm in 1922 under the principle that financial advisers should be treated as business partners rather than employees. His insistence on always treating others with respect is one of his enduring contributions to the Edward Jones culture.

“It’s truly an honor to be recognized for building relationships with those clients we serve,” Karas said. “And it is also quite inspirational to receive an award named after a firm legend such as Edward Jones Sr. who was so innovative and recognized the need for quality financial advice for long-term individual investors.”

Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidney.