Versailles Savings & Loan continues to thrive

CORAL GABLES, Fla, — BauerFinancial Inc., the Nation’s Premier Bank Rating Firm, has announced Versailles Savings & Loan Company, Versailles, Ohio, has once again been awarded its highest (5-Star) rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a 5-Star rating indicates the bank excels in areas of capital adequacy, profitability, asset quality and much more.

Earning and maintaining this top rating for 130 consecutive quarters, means that Versailles Savings & Loan did not just make it through the Great Recession and is not just holding on now during this pandemic, but has triumphed over everything that has been thrown its way for decades.

The “Best of Bauer Bank” designation is reserved specifically for banks that have earned Bauer’s highest rating (5-Stars) consistently for at least 25 consecutive years, like Versailles Savings & Loan. “That’s impressive in the best of times,” said Karen Dorway, president of the research firm. “But I can’t overstate the strength and prudence that Versailles Savings & Loan has exhibited over the past decades that got it to this point. And as we begin 2021, we have every reason to believe that Versailles Savings & Loan will continue to thrive.”

Versailles Savings & Loan was established in 1887 and has been a boon for the communities it serves ever since. Whether at a branch, on your phone or online at versaillessavingsbank.com, 5-Star rated Versailles Savings & Loan is ready, willing and able to serve its neighbors and friends.