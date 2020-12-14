LaunchIntoTheHolidays by shopping the Dayton region’s small businesses

DAYTON – Launch Dayton’s partner organizations are collaborating to run the online #LaunchIntoTheHolidays campaign to promote Dayton-region small businesses this holiday season.

Until Friday, Dec. 18, tune in every weekday at noon to the Launch Dayton Facebook pages to connect live with local businesses offering consumer goods perfect for your holiday gift list. The lineup will feature a range of products including baked goods, baking mixes, clothes, jewelry, beauty and skincare products, toys, kitchen and housewares, fair trade goods, handcrafted items, restaurant and fitness studio gift cards, local spirits, seasoning mixes, cannabidiol (CBD) products and more.

Launch Dayton is a collaborative effort of entrepreneurial resource provider organizations from across the region that supports and promotes all Daytonians building businesses. Launch Dayton is made possible through Ohio Third Frontier funding via The Entrepreneurs Center.

Several Launch Dayton partner organizations including Aviatra Accelerators — Dayton, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Miami Valley Small Business Development Center, Parallax Advanced Research and The Entrepreneurs Center also will share the #LaunchIntoTheHolidays live videos.

“Our small business community has been hit especially hard this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Parallax Program Manager John Owen said. “Though we are disappointed not to be able to gather in person for our annual Holiday Startup Market, we hope the #LaunchIntoTheHolidays campaign will enable us to support and promote even more businesses this holiday season.”

Check out the full lineup at https://bit.ly/LaunchIntoTheHolidaysSched.