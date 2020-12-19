Midmark announces rebrand of former Inn at Versailles

VERSAILLES – Midmark Corp., a leading clinical environmental design company providing medical, dental and veterinary solutions that enable a better experience at the point of care, announced its rebrand of the former Inn at Versailles with plans for a new sophisticated boutique hotel, restaurant and event space at the corner of Center and Main streets in downtown Versailles.

The new hotel will be named Hotel Versailles (pronounced Ver-sales), the restaurant will be called Silas and a new event space named 1819 Room. The new facilities are scheduled to open in the spring of 2022 to support Midmark’s business and regional patrons.

Referenced as “historic revival” by Midmark’s design team, the new facilities will capture elements of the historic architecture that make up downtown Versailles while also bringing the site into the future. Together with Dave Kerr Architects and Kimberly O. Designs, the team chose to bring forward the best elements of the hotel’s past and introduce some new offerings for the next generation of experience seekers.

The former inn was an integral part of the Midmark customer experience. Hotel Versailles will play that part in the future with amenities its customers expect from a clinical environmental design company.

“We are extremely excited to move into the next phase of construction with these new, modern facilities,” said Monique McGlinch, vice president, customer engagement and corporate agile center of excellence. “While the hotel will accommodate our Midmark customers, we believe it will also invigorate the economic vitality for the community for centuries to come.”

The boutique hotel will offer 30 rooms, including six suites, enhanced amenities, a fitness room, and new courtyard and patio. As Darke County has a strong musical arts culture, there are plans for frequent live entertainment in the bar and lounge area of the restaurant, which will be the centerpiece of the hotel.

As the inn was a historical landmark to the village, Midmark wanted its brand choices to pay homage to the history of Versailles. The new restaurant, named Silas, was derived from Silas Atchison, the founder of Versailles (formerly Jacksonville) just over 200 years ago. The pioneer also became one of the first inn keepers in the area, which presented the perfect choice for the name of the new restaurant.

Chef Josh Hill, the chef for Silas, has been with the Midmark hospitality team since 2004 and apprenticed under chef Michael Delligatta for 16 years until his retirement in July 2020. Hill is finishing his education at the Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts. The Silas menu will include a creative and eclectic mix of cuisines, wines and cocktails, inspired from across the world. The Silas culinary team is promising to continue The Inn’s legacy of quality and locally sourced ingredients – delivering the freshest dishes in unexpected ways.

The restaurant will feature an array of indoor, outdoor, lounge and private dining seating. Outdoor seating includes a covered patio for parties of 24 or less, as well as an open courtyard that mirrors the historic town square that will seat approximately 50. All spaces can be reserved for private parties upon request.

Also new will be an event space open to the public named 1819 Room, honoring the year Silas Atchison founded Versailles, and will be catered exclusively by the Silas restaurant. The 1819 Room was designed to accommodate up to 120 guests. The space will be equipped with its own bar, audio-visual technologies, private bathrooms, a coat room and a mother’s room, ideal for corporate meetings, family gatherings and more.

For more information or to make reservations at Hotel Versailles, Silas or the 1819 Room beginning early 2022, visit hotelversaillesohio.com. You also may visit @hotelversaillesohio and @silascreativekitchen on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.