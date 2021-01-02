Moon City Travel utilizes Zoom

WAPAKONETA – A Wapakoneta travel professional is using new technology for travelers to preview upcoming tours.

Moon City Travel is using Zoom to present travel opportunities and highlight destinations. Zoom is a video platform that allows many people to attend a virtual presentation and participate as well.

Anyone can join a meeting using the Zoom. All that is needed is a computer or cellphone with speakers and a microphone. Individuals also can see travel videos from Google by checking out https://artsandculture.google.com.

For more information, visit www.mooncitytravel.com, visit the Moon City Travel Facebook page, email Melanie Norman at mooncitytravel@gmail.com for a presentation link or call 567-356-0702.