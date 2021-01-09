Precision Custom Products announces promotions

DEGRAFF – Precision Custom Products, Inc., a custom plastic injection molder located in rural DeGraff, announced promotions effective Jan. 1.

Brett Paulins has been promoted from vice president of operations to senior vice president and chief operations officer. Paulins started as a part-time secondary associate in March 1995 before he graduated from Indian Lake High School. He has served as a press operator, set-up technician, process technician, shift supervisor, and process engineer, project manager and director of operations.

Paulins earned associate degrees from Rhodes State College in information technology networking and IT network security. He is responsible for all manufacturing operations and information technology systems.

“I also enjoy my career,” Paulins said. “Although significantly long hours are required at times, ensuring PCPI is up to date with the latest technologies and security is something I truly enjoy. I share our CEO’s passion of being the absolute best custom injection molder available. I believe the tools we implement along with the talent we employ will give us the resources to continuously strive to meet this goal.”

Katie Beatty has been promoted from administrative coordinator to accounting manager. Beatty began her career at PCPI in 2006 as the office assistant and receptionist. She earned dual associate degrees applied business accounting and applied business management/human resource management from Edison State Community College.

Beatty is responsible for all accounts receivable and accounts payable functions as well as month-end closings. She will continue to coordinate all administrative functions.

Andrew Gilardi has been promoted from product development coordinator to product development manager. Gilardi began employment at PCPI in 2019. Gilardi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in business, marketing (customer insight tracking) from Wright State University.

Gilardi has worked closely with PCPI’s engineering and customer service departments in developing incoming projects and quoting. He will continue to work in those areas as well as branching out into sales and marketing.