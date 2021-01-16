Garmann Miller partners with Studio M to open Indianapolis office

CARMEL, Ind. – Garmann Miller, an award-winning design firm with locations in Minster and Columbus, recently joined forces with Studio M Architecture & Planning to open a Carmel, Indiana-based office.

The firms will offer a range of professional design services from commercial architecture and engineering to interior design and construction administration.

Located at 2 W. Main St. in Carmel, Indiana, Studio M and Garmann Miller will serve a diverse customer base. Studio M, with offices in Carmel and Indianapolis, has focused its craft on large-scale, mixed-use properties that include housing, retail and office space while Garmann Miller has grown its 61-member firm mainly through K-12 education, municipal, health care and faith-based projects.

“Both firms adhere to a similar purpose – to have meaningful impact on how people live, learn and work in the communities we serve,” Garmann Miller CEO Eric Baltzell said. “This partnership allows us to use each other’s specialized resources to best meet our clients’ needs.”

Studio M owner Dan Moriarity and Garmann Miller principal Matt Hibner previously worked together at an Indianapolis-based firm. The two licensed architects recently connected to discuss partnering opportunities, which led to a co-located office and sharing of services.

“The skill sets of our two studios mesh nicely in terms of building-type experience and individual talents,” Moriarity said. “Studio M’s private development and mixed-use knowledge combined with the unparalleled experience of Garmann Miller in the education sector will offer our clients a unique combination of skills as well as enhance the capacity of each firm.”

To learn more visit creategm.com and studiomarchitecture.net.