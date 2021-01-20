Rhodes State, St. Rita’s Medical Center partner to train nurse assistants

LIMA – Rhodes State College and St. Rita’s Medical Center are partnering to train additional nurse assistants virtually.

Rhodes State will offer the 30-hour online training course, and St. Rita’s will provide the clinical training. This will be a self-paced class that can be completed in two weeks.

This is a free program for those who qualify.

Those interested need to apply for employment to St. Rita’s at mercy.com and successfully complete the application process to be eligible for this program. Additionally, candidates will be required to commit to one year of employment at the hospital.

Interested candidates should contact Alex Bowen at Abowen1@mercy.com, 419-251-1955 (office) or 419-261-4711 (cell).