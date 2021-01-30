Dyer receives 10 year Service Award

SIDNEY — Heather A. Dyer, the senior branch office administrator of the Sidney Edward Jones office, received the firm’s 10 year Service Award.

Dyer works with Edward Jones financial adviser DiAnne Karas.

“I can’t believe it’s been 10 years,” Dyer said. “When I joined this firm, I knew it was a good decision. I truly have enjoyed working with the people in this community, and I look forward to my next ten or more.”

“Heather is not only responsible for the daily operation of our branch, but she also works closely with our clients, helping me provide them with excellent client service,” Karas said.

Karas and Branch Office Administrator Dyer can be reached at 937-497-0135. Individuals also may visit Karas’ website at www.edwardjones.com.