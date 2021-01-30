Premier Health moves to one emergency physician provider

DAYTON — All seven Premier Health emergency centers are now using one provider group, Miami Valley Emergency Specialists.

MVES already provided emergency physicians for five of these emergency centers, and now additionally Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center will be staffed by MVES.

“Strategically, it was just the right time and made a lot of sense to consolidate our emergency medicine services under one group,” said Candy Skidmore, Premier Health’s vice president for the emergency and trauma service line. “Miami Valley Emergency Specialists has been an invaluable partner for many years, staffing the area’s most experienced Level 1 trauma center at Miami Valley Hospital.”

The physicians and advanced practitioners of Miami Valley Emergency Specialists have provided emergency care in the Dayton area for more than 35 years. Health Grades has awarded and recognized MVES as a top 5 percent provider in emergency medicine.

“The goal of MVES will be to ensure a consistent patient experience at every emergency touch point within our system,” said Dr. Joseph Mauro, emergency medical director, Miami Valley Hospital. “We will be able to leverage the expertise and experience of Miami Valley Hospital’s Level 1 trauma center and extend it to our northern and southern patients.”

“We look forward to the expanded relationship with MVES and providing Miami County residents and beyond with excellent emergency care,” said Dr. April Anderson, newly appointed emergency department medical director at UVMC.

Premier Health provides advanced emergency services at multiple locations throughout Southwest Ohio, including Atrium Medical Center (Level 3 trauma center), Miami Valley Hospital (the region’s most experienced Level 1 trauma center), Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South (Level 3 trauma center), Jamestown Emergency Center, Austin Boulevard Emergency Center, and Upper Valley Medical Center.