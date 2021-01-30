Two Lima organizations receive $10,000 in Dominion Energy grants

LIMA – Two Lima area organizations, Girl Scouts of Western Ohio and Ohio Energy & Advanced Manufacturing Center, each received $5,000 Dominion Energy environmental grants, part of $150,000 awarded to 19 Ohio groups.

Girl Scouts of Western Ohio, which includes Shelby County’s Girl Scout troops, received $5,000 for developing the It’s Your Planet – Love It! environmental stewardship education program.

Ohio Energy & Advanced Manufacturing Center received $5,000 for developing a series of inquiry-based learning environmental educational courses.

Dominion Energy has awarded $1.3 million in grants through its philanthropic arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation, to 118 organizations working to improve natural spaces or teach about the environment. Since 2003, Dominion Energy has donated nearly $34 million to a wide variety of environmental projects across its footprint.

“These grants support programs and people dedicated to making our world a better, more livable place for our future generations,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “It’s a privilege to support these community efforts to improve the environment and provide environmental education opportunities.”

The competitive grants support education and stewardship projects that preserve, enhance or make nature more accessible. The full list of 2020 Environmental Education and Stewardship Grants and additional program information are available at https://www.dominionenergy.com/envirogrants.