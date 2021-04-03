SIDNEY — The following vendor permits have been issued by the Shelby County Auditor’s Office:

• Jagbir Singh, doing business as Shell Gas Station, 608 E. Main St., Anna, gas station.

• Woody’s Diner LLC, doing business as Woody’s at K-Ville, 8793 State Route 274, Kettlersville, full service restaurant/cafeteria.

• Larger Brothers Leasing Inc., 13 1.2 E, Park St., Fort Loramie, truck, utility trailer and RV rental.

• Black Tulip Inc., 525 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, personal care services

• Day and Knight Security Services, 128 E. Poplar St., Sidney, miscellaneous store retailer.

• Germain of Sidney I LLC, 2594 Michigan St., Sidney, new car dealer.

• Germain of Sidney II LLC, 2594 Michigan St., new car dealer.

• American Security Associates Inc., 1910 Fair road, Sidney, security guards and patrol services.

• Fish of Shelby County Inc., 1128 Michigan St., Sidney, religious organization.

• Nicholas Waddell, doing business as Atomic City, 4220 Dawson Road, Houston, electronic shopping.

• Doug Myers, doing business as Brown Dog Retail, 251 Doorley Road, Sidney, general merchandise store.

• Joni Burmeister, 103 E. State St., Botkins, beauty salon.

• Strands of Love, 101 Peridot Drive, Anna, beauty salon.

• American Aviators LLC, 14877 Sidney Plattsville Road, Sidney, general merchandise store.

• Downcaster LLC, doing business as Chow Hound Pet Supplies, 2244 Michigan St., Sidney, pet/pet supply store.

• AVI Food Systems Inc., 419 W. Pike St., Jackson Center, food service contractor.

• Oasis Spa Services, 525 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, personal care service.

• Crown of Beauty LCC, 103 E. State St., Botkins, beauty salon.

• Wayne Trail Technologies Inc., 407 S. Main St., Fort Loramie, machine tool manufacturing.

• Amber Lawson, doing business as Hazel Rose, 6817 State Route 66, Fort Loramie, e-shopping/mail order house.

• Burke’s Outlet Stores LLC, 2290 Michigan St., Sidney, family clothing store,

• NAJ Maruti LLC, doing business as Fair Road Sunoco, 3040 Fair Road, Sidney, gas station.

• Anthony Jones, doing business as Echo Base Pop Culture, 520 Jefferson St., Sidney, shopping/mail order house.

• Rita Baumer, doing business as Fill My Cup Coffee Shop, 308 W. Main St., Anna, limited service eating place.

• Todd Francis, doing business as Todd & Dave Automotive, 1030 Wapakoneta Ave., Sidney, auto mechanical and electrical repairs.

• Hess Sewing Center, 11029 Friemering Road, Fort Loramie, sewing goods store.

• Edward L. Lovett, doing business as Junk Rescue Hut, 225 E. Court St., Sidney, used merchandise store.

• Derek Jordan Aikin doing business as Aikin Services, 2555 W. Russell Road, Sidney, landscaping, architecture services.

• Michael Lawn & Ag Inc., doing business as Michael Lawn & Ag, 721 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney, lawn/garden equipment store.