Job fair for students to be held April 24

CELINA – The inaugural Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance Summer Job/Entering the Workforce Job Fair is set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at the Tri-Star building.

Twelve local businesses will be there looking to hire students and expected graduates from Mercer and Auglaize counties for summer positions and permanent positions both part-time and full-time. Positions are available for those younger than 18 as well as students who are 18 and older.

Students who RSVP for the event are eligible for door prizes including a video gaming system, gift cards and cooler bags. Students can RSVP at https://www.eventsquid.com/event/13116.

Starting pay for some companies is as high as $17 an hour, and one company in particular is looking to fill 40 summer positions.

The Auglaize Mercer Business Education Alliance is a non-profit organization with a mission to create a bridge between area businesses and schools to connect students to the career opportunities in Mercer and Auglaize counties.