Eikenberry Retirement Planning to host retirement education courses

CELINA – Eikenberry Retirement Planning’s Nick Boeckman, a certified financial planner, and Luke Bertke will host in-person retirement education courses at Wright State University – Lake Campus.

The retirement education course is offered through the PREPARE Institute and is a two-night course. The Tuesday class option will be May 18 and May 25 from 6-8 p.m. The Thursday class option will be May 27 and June 3 from 6-8 p.m.

The course will address how to properly prepare for retirement in today’s global and ever-changing financial world. The course will cover topics such as tax planning, wealth management, income planning, Social Security, health care, legal documents and risk management.

Registration is open now at www.courseRSVP.net/ewm or by calling 630-708-6037. The course cost, for the registrant and a guest, is $49 and includes tuition for two classes, class materials and a 274 page workbook.