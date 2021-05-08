Ohio Business Week shifts to day camp format

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Business Week Foundation announced a shift to its traditional summer camp program.

Due to the ongoing concerns with the coronavirus, Ohio Business Week will offer its signature program as a day camp in satellite locations across Ohio. The high school camp, which has had more than 6,500 graduates over 32 years, traditionally is offered as a week-long residential program at a partner university in Ohio.

“In order to avoid bringing students together in a large group from across the state, it made sense to pivot to a more localized approach,” said Cory Dippold, executive director of the non-profit organization.

The hands-on entrepreneurial experience will take place July 18-23.

Several host locations already have been secured and more will be added as student registrations necessitate.

“Our goal is to have a satellite location within a 30 minute drive of almost every student registered,” Dippold said. “We are very excited to be able to get back to some sense of normalcy by offering the core components of our impactful camp experience. Schools, parents and teens are wanting these type of summer activities in 2021.”

Ohio Business Week will follow guidance from the Ohio Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure a safe and clean environment for the students and volunteers during the week.

Any student currently enrolled in high school can get more information at ohiobusinessweek.org.