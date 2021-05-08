Celina Insurance Group recognizes Miller for insurance achievement

CELINA – Scott Miller, associate farm underwriter at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the chartered property casualty underwriter designation.

The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals, administers the CPCU, which is the most trusted credential in risk and insurance. Miller completed final exams for nine self-study courses, such as risk management, insurance operations, liability and insurance law, and industry-specific finance and accounting.

“It took determination and drive to achieve this designation,” Miller said. “I have gained a broader understanding of the entire insurance system, which I can use to assist my agents every day.”

“Scott has great communication and interpersonal skills as an experienced farm underwriter,” said Tyler Stover, director of farm at Celina. “Now, he offers a higher level of skill and expertise to our customers.”

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. It provides insurance protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.