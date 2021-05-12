Versailles Rehab celebrates its caregivers

VERSAILLES – Versailles Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, a skilled nursing facility in Versailles, is honoring its staff of caregivers after a challenging year navigating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Versailles Rehab is celebrating two special weeks of national recognition in May, focusing on front-line caregivers, including National Nurses Week from May 6-12 and National Skilled Nursing Care Week from May 9-15.

“Our entire team went to extraordinary lengths protecting our residents’ health, not to mention that of our staff, themselves and their families as the pandemic intensified,” said Kristy Earick, senior administrator of Versailles Rehab. “We cherish the work they do every day, however, during these special weeks of honor, we especially focus on their compassionate care.”

To recognize the caregivers during these weeks of honor, Versailles Rehab planned several celebrations:

• May 9: A band played on Mother’s Day and corsages provided

• May 10: “Proclamation Day,” with the declaration that this is a day in Darke County for people to virtually visit or call loved ones or friends in care facilities to show their continuing love and support

• May 11: Race Car Day, with Indy 500-themed events and snacks

• May 12: “Minute to Win It” Day, featuring games based on the TV show and a mystery lunch

• May 13: The Darke County Humane Society visits with some furry friends, and the Rev. Jim Simons, of St. Denis Parish, presides over a blessing of the pets

• May 14: BBQ Day, with a lunch cookout and cornhole games

• May 15: A DJ spins tunes while staff are treated to a “car wash cruise-in”

“The care staff fought through astonishing circumstances that truly challenged everyone in health care, especially at skilled nursing facilities,” said Dana Weatherspoon, the interim director of nursing at Versailles Rehab. “The past year has been one of teamwork, significant learning, and kind-heartedness. It is a terrific feeling to be appreciated and respected for this hard work and making our entire nursing and care team feel valued.”

National Nurses Week begins each year on May 6 and ends on May 12, Florence Nightingale’s birthday. The American Nurses Association first celebrated National Nurses Week in 1991, expanding the recognition of nurses to a week-long celebration from a single day.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living – the nation’s largest association of long-term and post-acute care providers – designated National Skilled Nursing Care Week as a time to honor the collaborative commitment of skilled nursing facilities and their staff in providing compassionate care to residents.

Established in 1967, National Skilled Nursing Care Week recognizes the essential role of skilled nursing care centers in caring for America’s frail, elderly and disabled. Every year, the week starts on Mother’s Day and is celebrated through the following Saturday.