Leugers Insurance Agency welcomes new employees

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency announced the addition of two new staff members.

Ethan Burd has joined the Leugers staff as an account executive. He joined the staff in January and is a licensed property and casualty and life and health agent.

Burd is a graduate of Ohio Northern University where received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He lives in Anna with his family and dog, Ace. In his spare time, he enjoys football, hunting and skiing.

Lori Kremer joined the Maria Stein office as a customer service representative. She also joined the staff in January and is a licensed property and casualty agent.

Kremer is a graduate of New Bremen High School and achieved her bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University. She lives in St. Henry with her husband, Craig, and their son. She enjoys running, watching sports and attending concerts of any kind.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.