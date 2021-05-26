BBB announces the winners of its 2021 Spark Awards

DAYTON – Better Business Bureau serving Dayton and Miami Valley will present its third annual Spark Awards at the Eclipse Integrity Awards on Aug. 24 at the David H. Ponitz Sinclair Center.

The Spark Awards, an award for entrepreneurship, recognizes business owners 35 and younger or business owners of any age operating for less than three years, who demonstrate a higher level of character, generating a culture that is authentic about its mission and connect with community. The Class of 2021 honorees are Battle Sight Technologies, The Matthew Tamerisk Collection and Picnk.

The Class of 2021 honorees will not only be spotlighted at the event before Miami Valley business leaders, they also will be involved with telling their stories at BBB events throughout the year. Thanks to Sinclair College, they also will receive a $500 scholarship for continued professional development.

Tickets for the Eclipse Integrity Awards are $90 per person or you can sponsor a table for $900. Make reservations by calling 937-610-2277.

“The Spark Award winners continue to amaze us year after year,” John North, president and CEO of the BBB serving Dayton and the Miami Valley, said. “These entrepreneurs – a defense contractor, woodworking company and food service business – are innovative, collaborative, serve with excellence and giving back is at the core of their culture. The Class of 2021 inspires us to do great things and we’ll be watching them take on new challenges and mentor others for years to come. They are our local entrepreneur success stories, and we’re thrilled to honor them and recognize their efforts.”