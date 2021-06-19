Edward Jones among Fortune 500 for ninth consecutive year

ST. LOUIS – For the ninth consecutive year, St. Louis financial services firm Edward Jones appears on the Fortune 500 list, which ranks the largest U.S. companies by revenue.

Edward Jones moved up 41 spots to No. 295, with more than $10.2 billion in net revenue for 2020, an increase of 6.7 percent.

“As we grow, we are growing our impact and living our purpose to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our clients, colleagues and communities,” Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington said. “We are incredibly honored to be among the nation’s top 500 companies in service of our 7 million clients, 49,000 colleagues and thousands of communities across North America – helping to improve the financial resiliency and vitality of individuals and families so they can achieve what matters most to them.”

Pennington is one of the 41 female CEOs of Fortune 500 companies – a record-breaking number this year – featured in a story accompanying the list.

Now in her third year as managing partner, Pennington began her Edward Jones career in 2000 as a financial adviser in Livonia, Michigan. In 2006, she was named a principal and relocated to the firm’s St. Louis headquarters where she held various leadership roles.

As the sixth managing partner in the firm’s 99-year history, Pennington is responsible for the firm’s strategic direction, working together with more than 49,000 associates across North America to make a positive impact in the lives of Edward Jones’ clients, colleagues and communities. She was recently named No. 33 in her second appearance on the Fortune Most Powerful Women in Business list.

Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisers serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care.

The office of Bryson Long, an Edward Jones adviser, is located at 675 N. Vandemark Road, Building 1, Sidney.

Dominique Christman’s office is located at 604 N. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

DiAnne Karas’ office is located at 153 Village Green Drive, Sidney.

Danielle Sielschott’s office is located at 2631 N. Broadway Ave., Sidney.

Andrew Stewart and Vance Stewart have an office at 114 E. Poplar St., Sidney.

Jason Christman has an office at 308 E. Main St., Suite B, Anna.

Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com for more information.