Leugers Insurance Agency welcomes new employees

MARIA STEIN – Leugers Insurance Agency announced the addition of two new staff members.

Megan Holthaus joined the staff as a personal lines customer service representative in May.

She is a graduate of Fort Loramie High School and Wright State Lake Campus where she received her associates degree for applied business technology.

Holthaus lives in Fort Loramie and is a volunteer for the Fort Loramie Rescue Squad. In her spare time, she enjoys being outdoors.

Jessica Puthoff joined the staff as a commercial lines customer service representative in June.

She is a graduate of Sinclair Community College and James A. Rhodes State College.

Puthoff lives in St. Henry with her husband, Justin, and their three boys. In her spare time, she enjoys running and camping with her family.

Established in 1914, Leugers Insurance is an independent insurance agency offering complete insurance programs for individuals and businesses, as well as a comprehensive lineup of financial services with offices in Maria Stein, Celina and St. Marys.