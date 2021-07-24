Ohio entrepreneurs continue creating new businesses

COLUMBUS – Ohioans continue to create new businesses at an elevated rate, reaching 17,387 in June 2021.

In the first six months of 2021, Ohio has surpassed 111,000 new business filings. Five years ago in 2016, it took an entire year for Ohioans to create 105,009 new businesses.

“While these numbers are certainly impressive, what’s far more important is the outcome that comes from an entrepreneur taking a risk and creating a business. They’re earning a living for their families and contributing to their communities by creating jobs and delivering goods and services,” Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said. “They have faced adversity with the same grit and creativity that has always defined Ohio entrepreneurs, following their passion to be a business owner.”

Entrepreneurs can establish a new business in Ohio through the Ohio Secretary of State’s Ohio Business Central website, OhioBusinessCentral.gov.