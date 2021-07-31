Celina Insurance Group recognizes Fader

CELINA – Gwen Fader, regulatory analyst at Celina Insurance Group, recently earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter designation.

The Institutes, an organization dedicated to providing accreditation and continuing education to insurance professionals, administers the CPCU, which is the most trusted credential in risk management and insurance. Fader completed final exams for nine self-study courses, such as risk management, insurance operations, liability and insurance law, and industry-specific finance and accounting.

“In my role, having an in-depth understanding of the insurance industry and its operations is essential,” Fader said. “The knowledge I gained has been invaluable in my day-to-day work.”

“It takes time and commitment to achieve this designation,” said Cathy Bigham, director of actuarial/compliance. “Gwen is an avid learner, and this accomplishment allows her to round out her knowledge about the industry. At Celina, we support our employees in their professional development.”

Celina Insurance Group is a family of four mutual property and casualty insurance companies. Celina provides insurance protection for autos, homes, businesses and farms for more than 500 independent agents in six states.