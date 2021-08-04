Premier Health president to retire in 20222

DAYTON – The Board of Trustees of Premier Health announced Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of the health system, plans to retire around the end of the first quarter in 2022, after more than 35 years of service to the people of the Miami Valley region.

“Mary has done an exceptional job, leading Premier through some of the most challenging times in the history of our community and in the health system’s 130 years, all with the highest standard of ethics,” said Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health Board of Trustees. “She is mission-driven and is a talented strategic thinker who finds and implements well-thought out solutions. She places her focus on patients and the physicians, nurses and other clinical and support staff at Premier – all with the goal to build stronger and healthier communities.”

Citing that it was time to retire, Boosalis is looking forward to being with her family and pursuing other activities that have long been on her list of retirement goals. The Board of Trustees will be conducting a national search for Boosalis’ replacement.

“Premier will lose a great leader when Mary Boosalis retires, but she will leave a tremendous legacy defined by pioneering accomplishments, deep and enduring partnerships and her unsurpassed integrity,” said Eric Spina, president of the University of Dayton. “Certainly, the University of Dayton has been blessed by Mary given her strong leadership of our Board of Trustees as the first female chair, the comprehensive partnership between UD and Premier that has enabled our navigation of the pandemic and more, and the anchor institution work we do together in greater Dayton. While I will miss Mary’s deft touch and generous grace at the helm of Premier, I look forward to her continued meaningful contributions to the community I know she loves.”