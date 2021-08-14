Sielschott qualifies for Edward Jones’ Leaders Conference

SIDNEY – Danielle Sielschott, an Edward Jones financial adviser in Sidney, qualified for the firm’s 2021 Financial Advisor Leaders Conference.

This achievement recognizes and celebrates financial advisers who are among the leaders in the financial services firm and provides important industry updates, best practices and ideas to help them serve more individual investors in their communities.

“These financial advisers have shown a tremendous amount of discipline, commitment and work ethic,” said John Rahal, an Edward Jones partner responsible for the firm’s recognition events. “While this conference will be held virtually this year, we are looking forward to recognizing and celebrating these financial advisors for their hard work and exceptional service they provide to our clients.”

The conference will be held on Sept. 8-10.

“I am honored to be recognized as an Edward Jones Financial Advisor Leader,” Sielschott said. “I share this honor with the clients who have entrusted me to help them reach their life’s goals.”

Sielschott acknowledged that the success of her branch office would not be possible without a strong team.

“This level of achievement only occurs when you have outstanding support,” she said. “Our team makes it possible for me to focus my time and attention on implementing financial solutions to our clients.”

Working with Sielschott are Tiffany Long, Stephanie Hina and Natalie Glass.