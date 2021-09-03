First-ever Contractors & Manufacturers Regional Conference to be held Thursday, Sept. 16

DAYTON — The Dayton Region Manufacturers Association (DRMA) and Associated Builders & Contractors Ohio Valley Chapter (ABC) will host the first-ever Contractors & Manufacturers Regional Conference (CMRC), presented by Taft Law, on Sept. 16 starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Sinclair Conference Center, 301 W. Fourth St. Dayton.

The event will feature a virtual presentation by Connor Lokar, an economist from the nationally renowned ITR Economics.

“We will address regional manufacturing, construction, contracting, building trends and the ever-changing world as we look at data and trends to help guide your business as you attack the years ahead,” Lokar said

The conference will feature multiple breakout sessions, covering topics ranging from workforce, HR, and legal, to operations and leadership development. Attendees will hear timely, actionable information from industry experts on some of the most pressing issues facing businesses going into 2022.

C-Level/Leadership Track

• Growth and Success of the Dayton Region Continues, presented by the Dayton Development Coalition/JobsOhio

• Venture Fund, presented by Heartland Ventures

• Dealing with Disruption: Managing Transition Options Amid Uncertainty, presented by KeyBank

Manufacturing Track

• Automation: Getting Started, presented by Gosiger

• Smart Factory, presented by Sandvik Coromant

Safety & Health Track

• Managing Workplace Stress & Anxiety, presented by TriHealth EAP

• OSHA Update, presented by Ken Montgomery, OSHA

Operations/Finance Track

• Using Lean to Maximize Capital Project ROI, presented by Miller-Valentine

• Improving Cash Flow, presented by Struxtion

Legal Track

• Dealing with Lingering Workplace COVID Issues, presented by Taft Law

• HR Issue Spotting, Avoid Lawsuits, presented by Taft Law

HR/Training Track

• Credential Tracking & Communication Tools, presented by MindForge

• Future of Training/Gamification of Learning, presented by Interplay

• ChalkLine 4D, presented by Jeff Samuelson

Workforce Track

• Top 10 “Plays” to Reduce Your Company’s Workers’ Compensation Costs, presented by Josh Lounsbury, attorney at Coolidge Wall

• I Need Employees! Dang Schools Aren’t Helping!, presented by Shannon Cox, superintendent, Montgomery County ESC

• Productivity Improvement, presented by Tech Alliance

This information-packed conference will close with lunch featuring a keynote presentation from Jim Spurlino, local multi-millionaire, and author of Business Bullseye: Take Dead Aim and Achieve Great Success. A free copy of his book will be given to the first 200 registrants.

Doors will open for registration at 7 a.m., and breakfast and welcome remarks will begin at 7:30 a.m. The conference will conclude at 1:30 p.m. The price for people from DRMA and ABC member companies is $150 per person, and the non-member company price is $300 per person. For more information and registration, visit the event listing at www.DaytonRMA.org/cmrc.