AEP Ohio encourages customers to stay connected

GAHANNA – With fall underway and winter on the horizon, AEP Ohio, an American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) company, is reminding customers that now is the time get and stay connected with outage alerts and updates.

AEP Ohio’s forestry team works year round to cut and trim trees that threaten power lines, but sometimes, Mother Nature wins. Winter winds and heavy snow can topple trees, power lines and cause outages at homes and businesses. Knowing how to get in touch with AEP Ohio now will save customers time in the months to come.

Stay connected:

• Sign up for Outage Alerts and Notifications

• Go to AEPOhio.com/Alerts to choose text and/or email notifications.

• Download the AEP Ohio app

• Report and check an outage status and manage your account.

• Visit AEPOhio.com/Outages

• Report an outage and view the outage map for a restoration time.

• Follow AEP Ohio on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram

AEP Ohio social media experts can address concerns over your PC or mobile device.

Keeping information current, such as email addresses and phone numbers, is also important in staying connected. Visit AEPOhio.com/Account to update yours.