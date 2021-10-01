Midwest Electric employee earns national recognition

ST. MARYS — Midwest Electric Business Development Coordinator Joel Johns of St. Marys, Ohio, has earned recognition as a professional key accounts manager in a nationwide program offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). Johns is now a Certified Key Accounts Executive (CKAE), according to Midwest Electric CEO Matt Berry.

Since 1998, when the program began, over 520 rural electric marketing professionals have attained their CKAE. The CKAE program is entirely voluntary.

In order to earn the certificate, Johns had to complete coursework, pass an exam, and submit business and marketing plans for evaluation. His written plans were judged by an outside business professional for content and strategic acumen.

The CKAE certificate is offered by the national organization NRECA in order to improve service to commercial and industrial accounts. This is done through the establishment of business goals, identification of key-account profiles, the practice of professional sales management, and the application of sound decision-making processes.

Johns’ position at the co-op includes being responsible for economic and community development, commercial accounts, energy use advice, and member service programs like appliance rebates and peak load management.