McCrate, DeLaet promotes two employees

SIDNEY — McCrate, DeLaet & Co., CPAs has announced the promotion of two of its employees.

Darian Mescher, CPA, has been promoted to manager. Mescher joined McCrate, DeLaet & Co. in 2016. She is a graduate of Marion Local High School and received her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Management from Urbana University.

Mescher specializes in individual, corporate, and partnership tax preparation, tax planning, and farm taxation. She is also a Certified ProAdvisor with QuickBooks. She is a member of the Ohio Society of CPA’s and AICPA. Mescher and her husband, Kyle, reside in Maria Stein with their son, Harvey.

Nate Yoakum, CPA, has been promoted to a senior staff position. Yoakum joined the firm in 2018. He graduated from Ohio Northern University in 2018 with his Bachelor of Science in Accounting with a minor in Finance. He specializes in corporate, individual taxation, and farm taxation and is a member of the Ohio Society of CPA’s and AICPA.

He enjoys hunting, fishing, golfing, and spending time with his family and friends. Nate and his wife, Madison, live in Frankfort, Ohio.

McCrate, DeLaet, & Co is a full-service accounting and tax firm whose main office is located in Sidney. They also have an office in Cassella with hours by appointment. They are also available to take meetings by appointment in Chillicothe, New Knoxville and Versailles, Ohio.